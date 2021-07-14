Three arrested for murder near Dharapuram

Tiruppur district police on Tuesday arrested three persons for their alleged involvement in a murder that took place nearly 10 months ago at Kundadam near Dharapuram.

The police said that Manikandan (20) was killed in September 2020 and buried in Kundadam. Based on a tip-off, the police requisitioned the Dharapuram tahsildar for exhumation, following which the skeletal remains of the deceased were exhumed in the presence of Deputy Superintendent of Police (Dharapuram) R. Dhanarasu and Kundadam police station Inspector O. Ananth on Tuesday afternoon.

Investigations revealed that the accused, Ramesh (32), his wife Chithra (23) and his 17-year-old cousin, were working along with Manikandan as labourers on an farmland in Kundadam. In September last year, Manikandan got into a fight with Ramesh, following which Chithra and the boy attacked him with an iron rod, causing his death. The three allegedly buried the body.

The Kundadam police booked the three accused under Sections 302 (Punishment for murder) and 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) of the Indian Penal Code. While Ramesh and Chitra were remanded in judicial custody, the juvenile was sent to an observation home. The skeletal remains were sent for forensic analysis on Tuesday and further investigation is on, the police said.