Three arrested for murder in Salem

February 26, 2024 07:23 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Three people were arrested in connection with a murder on Monday.

On Sunday, a youth was found murdered near Kandampatti and his face was mutilated. The police identified the youth as S. Mubarak (22), a resident of Linemedu who worked at a knitting company. Police inquiries revealed that Mubarak, who married in December 2023, allegedly began demanding ₹2 lakh as dowry from his wife, following which the two were estranged. On Saturday evening, Mubarak was returning to Salem from Ambur, when his wife’s relative Faiyaz (37), and two others took him to Kandampatti. There, a quarrel erupted between the two, during which the three allegedly murdered Mubarak. Suramangalam police registered a case and arrested the three on Monday.

