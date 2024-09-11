Three arrested for multiple thefts in Coimbatore

The Coimbatore District (Rural) Police have arrested three persons, who were involved in multiple burglaries reported in the district. The arrested have been identified as A. Imran, 36, M. Abuthagir, 36, and A. Hakeem, 40, all hailing from Tiruppur district.

The Sulur police had been investigating four burglaries reported in their jurisdiction in the recent past. The police found the three men in suspicious circumstances near Sulur on September 7 and took them into custody.

When questioned, the trio confessed to the police their involvement in the four burglaries reported at Sulur. The police recovered a two-wheeler that was reported stolen in Tiruppur and 19 sovereigns of stolen jewellery from the three men, who were remanded in judicial custody.