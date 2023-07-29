HamberMenu
Three arrested for misappropriation of funds in Salem

July 29, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Salem Central Crime Branch (CCB) police on Friday evening arrested three persons, including a transgender person, for cheating people on social security scheme amount.

Recently, the Salem South Tahsildar (Social Security Scheme) Tamilmullai lodged a complaint with the CCB that while auditing the accounts for 2020, it found that nearly ₹1 crore of beneficiaries’ money from various social security schemes was misappropriated.

Based on the complaint, the CCB inquired and identified Pavithra (21), a temporary staff member in the Tahsildar’s office who diverted the funds to her account, and two transgender persons, Santhi (54) and Mathammal (54), accounts instead of beneficiary accounts. The police registered a case and, on Friday, arrested the trio and remanded them in prison.

