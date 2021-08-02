Three arrested for mining red earth, vehicles seized

The Thadagam police arrested three persons on charges of digging red earth from a private land on Sunday. The police seized two earthmovers and a lorry from them.

Arunraj (35) of Theni, Venkatesh (24) of Thanjavur, and Lakshmanan (24) of Pannimadai were arrested under Sections 379 of the Indian Penal Code and 21 (1) of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, said the police.

According to the police, the three men were arrested based on a complaint lodged by a deputy tahsildar from Periyanaickenpalayam taluk. The complainant along with other officials from the Revenue Department found the three men digging red earth from a private land at a place called Palanikuttai around 5 p.m. The men claimed that they were employed by the owner of the land to level it for agricultural purposes. However, they could not produce any permit for clearing land and transporting the red earth.

The three men were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody on Monday. The vehicles were taken to the police station.

Found dead

A 36-year-old man from Selvapuram ended his life on Sunday allegedly after losing money in online gambling.

The deceased has been identified as K. Karthik from Muniappan Thottam at Chetty Street. The police said that Karthik lost huge amount of money in online gambling. He was found dead at his residence in the early hours of Sunday.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by dialling 'Sneha' 24X7 helpline at 044-24640050)