Three arrested for killing leopard in Salem

Three persons, including a Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) functionary, were arrested on Tuesday on charges of killing a four-year-old leopard in Salem.

Residents of Chinnapatti, Pudhuvelamangalam, Karunkaradu, and Vellaikarattur villages staged protests after a leopard strayed into the villages and attacked cattle. The Forest Department placed cages to capture the carnivore.

Meanwhile, on September 27, the leopard was found dead near the forests at Chinnapatti in Kolathur. The carcass was cremated in the forest area after a post-mortem examination. The veterinarians found out that the severely-injured leopard was shot down using a country-made gun.

Following the investigation, the Forest Department on Tuesday arrested PMK functionary and former president of Chinnapatti panchayat A. Munusamy (50), A. Sasikumar (40), a resident of Poothapadi, and N. Raja (45), a resident of Periyakottai.

Investigations revealed that the three had allegedly shot down the leopard near the forest using a country-made gun. They had also attacked the animal using a wooden log, while it was battling for life. The Department also seized a country-made gun from the accused. On Tuesday evening, the three arrested were produced before the Mettur Court and remanded in prison.

