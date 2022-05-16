Three arrested for impersonation, robbery in Coimbatore

The Madukkarai police have arrested three persons who impersonated themselves as policemen and robbed a truck driver of ₹1,500 on Coimbatore – Palakkad Road on Sunday. The arrested have been identified as Y. Mohammed Ali (43) of Athupalam, and U. Basha (40) and U. Samsudeen (36) of Podanur. Their accomplice Azar (28) is at large.

According to the police, the four men approached a truck driver, namely S. Nagarajan (45) of Maduravoyal in Chennai, when he halted his truck on the side of Coimbatore – Palakkad Road to have tea from a bakery on Sunday morning. The truck laden with solar panels was bound to Odisha.

The accused came in two motorcycles and introduced themselves as policemen working with the crime investigation wing.

The impersonators demanded that the driver show the documents of the vehicle. After seeing the documents, they told him that there were violations and asked him to pay cash. The driver doubted the genuineness of the four men and refused to give money. Soon, the men took away ₹1,500 from the driver’s pocket and fled the spot, the police said.

Mr. Nagarajan complained to the Madukkarai police about the incident.

A police team arrested Ali, Basha and Samsudeen from the Madukkarai market area. They were produced before a judicial magistrate and were remanded in judicial custody. The police were on the lookout for the fourth accused.