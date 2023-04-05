Three arrested for illegally entering reserve forest, fishing, in Gudalur

April 05, 2023 03:23 pm | Updated 03:23 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

Three persons were arrested by the Forest Department for illegally entering a reserve forest, to fish, in the Punnampazha River in the O’Valley forest range on Tuesday.

The men were identified as M. Udhayakumar, 45, R. Manikandan, 40, and S. Sudhakaran, 36. The three were arrested and fined ₹5,000 each for trespassing into the forest, and fishing illegally from the river.

The O’Valley area in the Gudalur forest division is a hotspot for negative human-animal interactions. Forest Department officials said that they are continuing efforts to eliminate poaching of wildlife from the area and that the illegal entry into the reserve forest of local residents could also lead to more negative interactions with elephants.

