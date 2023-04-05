HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three arrested for illegally entering reserve forest, fishing, in Gudalur

The men had been fishing in the Punnampazha River in the O’Valley forest range; Forest Department officials said are continuing efforts to eliminate poaching of wildlife from the area

April 05, 2023 03:23 pm | Updated 03:23 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons were arrested by the Forest Department for illegally entering a reserve forest, to fish, in the Punnampazha River in the O’Valley forest range on Tuesday.

The men were identified as M. Udhayakumar, 45, R. Manikandan, 40, and S. Sudhakaran, 36. The three were arrested and fined ₹5,000 each for trespassing into the forest, and fishing illegally from the river.

The O’Valley area in the Gudalur forest division is a hotspot for negative human-animal interactions. Forest Department officials said that they are continuing efforts to eliminate poaching of wildlife from the area and that the illegal entry into the reserve forest of local residents could also lead to more negative interactions with elephants.

Related Topics

Nilgiris / forests / wildlife

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.