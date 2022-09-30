Three arrested for hurling Molotov cocktail, stones at shops, TNSTC bus in Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
September 30, 2022 20:43 IST

The City Police on Friday arrested three persons on charges of hurling Molotov cocktail at two shops and stones at a TNSTC bus in the city on September 22, following the nationwide arrests of Popular Front of India leaders by the National Investigation Agency.

A special team from the Rathinapuri police station on Friday arrested M. Mujeebur Rahman (26), a resident of R.S. Thottam at Thudiyalur, for hurling a Molotov cocktail at the shop belonging to BJP Rathinapuri area president Mohan on September 22 night. According to the police, Rahman and Mohammed Rafiq (31) of Vellakinar, near Thudiyalur, hurled a bottle filled with fuel at the shop on 100 Feet Road. Rafiq was arrested by the police on Thursday.

The Variety Hall Road police on Friday arrested A. Abdul Rahman (30) alias Naveen, a resident of Karunanidhi Nagar near Sungam, for hurling a Molotov cocktail at Maruti Selections, a wholesale cloth store, at Oppanakara Street on September 22 night.

Another special team attached to the Ukkadam police station on Friday arrested S. Shajahan (41), a resident of Anbu Nagar at South Ukkadam, in connection with the attack on a TNSTC bus on September 22. The police said that Shajahan and another person hurled stones at a bus plying on Gandhipuram – Narasipuram route (No 21 A), when it reached near the parking area of Ganapathy Silks, on September 22. The rear windscreen of the bus was damaged in the attack.

All the three accused were produced before magistrates and remanded in judicial custody.

