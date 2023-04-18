Three arrested for hoarding ration rice in Coimbatore

April 18, 2023 11:50 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Civil Supplies CID (CS CID) on Tuesday arrested three persons in Coimbatore on charges of hoarding rice meant for distribution through the public distribution system.

The arrested were P. Kumar (40) and T. Aruljothi (48) of Ganapathy and Ganesh Prabhu (29) of Vellalore. Based on specific information, the officials searched a warehouse at Malarvazhi Thottam near Chinnavedampatti on Tuesday and found 800 kg flour made of ration rice and 175 kg ration rice. The accused had procured the rice from people in the locality at cheap rates.