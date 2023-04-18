HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three arrested for hoarding ration rice in Coimbatore

April 18, 2023 11:50 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Civil Supplies CID (CS CID) on Tuesday arrested three persons in Coimbatore on charges of hoarding rice meant for distribution through the public distribution system. 

The arrested were P. Kumar (40) and T. Aruljothi (48) of Ganapathy and Ganesh Prabhu (29) of Vellalore. Based on specific information, the officials searched a warehouse at Malarvazhi Thottam near Chinnavedampatti on Tuesday and found 800 kg flour made of ration rice and 175 kg ration rice. The accused had procured the rice from people in the locality at cheap rates.

Related Topics

crime / Coimbatore

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.