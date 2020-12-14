Three arrested for hacking youth in Coimbatore

Coimbatore

14 December 2020 23:54 IST

A 23-year-old man was hacked to death by three men, when he attempted to rob them at knife-point at Ganapathy in the city late on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as J. Karan alias Karankumar from Kasthuribai Street in Ganapathy. The victim had eight cases against him in Coimbatore city and he had also served detention under provisions of the Goondas Act, police said.

The police have arrested Muthan alias Ganesh (24), M. Ravishankar (22) and A. Srinivasan (23), all from Ganapathy, in connection with the murder.

According to police, Karan allegedly stopped a few motorists at Moogambigai Nagar at Ganapathy late on Sunday in a bid to rob them. He reportedly stopped the autorickshaw travelled by Ganesh, Ravishankar and Srinivasan around 11.45 p.m. and demanded money at knife-point.

“Karan tried to assault them as the they refused to give money. The men took an iron rod from the autorickshaw and assaulted Karan. They also grabbed Karan’s knife and hacked him. He died on the spot,” a police officer said. The three men surrendered before the Saravanampatti police on Monday morning.

The police are investigating whether the accused had any previous enmity with the deceased.