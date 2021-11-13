Three arrested for graft

Erode

13 November 2021 23:46 IST

Officials from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption arrested a deputy tahsildar, a village administrative officer and a middleman on charges of demanding bribe of ₹20,000 from a farmer near Gobichettipalayam.

The officials said that Rathinasamy, a farmer from Koodakkarai village near Gobichettipalyam, had approached Nambiyur deputy tahsildar M. Azhagesan for land genuineness certificate. Azhagesan had reportedly asked the village administrative officer S. Ramji to collect ₹ 20,000 from the farmer for the certificate. Ramji in turn directed Muthukumar, a tout, to recieve the money from Rathinasamy.

Meanwhile, Rathinasamy lodged a complaint with the DVAC.

The DVAC sleuths laid a trap and nabbed Ramji and Muthukumar. DVAC officials conducted a raid on the premises of the deputy tahsildar and seized ₹ 5.33 lakh of unaccounted money and arrested him.