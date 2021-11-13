Coimbatore

Three arrested for graft

Officials from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption arrested a deputy tahsildar, a village administrative officer and a middleman on charges of demanding bribe of ₹20,000 from a farmer near Gobichettipalayam.

The officials said that Rathinasamy, a farmer from Koodakkarai village near Gobichettipalyam, had approached Nambiyur deputy tahsildar M. Azhagesan for land genuineness certificate. Azhagesan had reportedly asked the village administrative officer S. Ramji to collect ₹ 20,000 from the farmer for the certificate. Ramji in turn directed Muthukumar, a tout, to recieve the money from Rathinasamy.

Meanwhile, Rathinasamy lodged a complaint with the DVAC.

The DVAC sleuths laid a trap and nabbed Ramji and Muthukumar. DVAC officials conducted a raid on the premises of the deputy tahsildar and seized ₹ 5.33 lakh of unaccounted money and arrested him.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 13, 2021 11:47:36 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/three-arrested-for-graft/article37480528.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY