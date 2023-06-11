Three arrested for gang rape of 14-year-old girl in Dharmapuri

June 11, 2023 12:05 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - DHARMAPURI

Three persons were arrested on Saturday for the gangrape of a 14-year-old girl in Nallampalli. According to police, the accused persons were street theatre artistes of Kollapuri, who had been commissioned for community prayers to bring rain in the village, where the girl lived. The girl was staying with her father after her mother’s death.

The police said Kokkapuri, 63, Manikandan, 48, and Manjunathan, 33, had abducted the girl from her house, took her to a nearby farm and raped her. She was also threatened to remain silent. The girl, however, revealed what happened to her after her relatives noticed that she was bleeding. ChildLine was informed and the accused were arrested by the Dharmapuri police. They were subjected to tests at the government medical college hospital and lodged in Dharmapuri subjail.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.