ADVERTISEMENT

Three arrested for gang rape of 14-year-old girl in Dharmapuri

June 11, 2023 12:05 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

 

Three persons were arrested on Saturday for the gangrape of a 14-year-old girl in Nallampalli. According to police, the accused persons were street theatre artistes of Kollapuri, who had been commissioned for community prayers to bring rain in the village, where the girl lived. The girl was staying with her father after her mother’s death.

The police said Kokkapuri, 63, Manikandan, 48, and Manjunathan, 33, had abducted the girl from her house, took her to a nearby farm and raped her. She was also threatened to remain silent. The girl, however, revealed what happened to her after her relatives noticed that she was bleeding. ChildLine was informed and the accused were arrested by the Dharmapuri police. They were subjected to tests at the government medical college hospital and lodged in Dharmapuri subjail.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US