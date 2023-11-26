HamberMenu
Three arrested for felling sandalwood trees at DFO’s camp office in Coimbatore

November 26, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - COIMBATORE:

The Hindu Bureau

A special team of the police arrested three persons for their alleged involvement in the felling of two sandalwood trees on the premises of the District Forest Officer’s camp office on Saturday.

Police identified the arrested as M. Eesa Kumar (28) of Mariyapuram at Mallankuzhi in Erode district, C. Senthil (40) of Nesavalar Colony at Thirumuruganpoondi in Tiruppur district, and R. Selvakumar (34) of Ellispettai in Erode district.

City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan constituted a special team earlier this year to crack down on smuggling of sandalwood trees, several of which had been grown at government offices and private properties in the city.

On October 21, two sandalwood trees were found axed at the DFO’s camp office on Race Course Road.

The special team, headed by an Assistant Commissioner of Police, examined visuals from surveillance cameras in the locality, and managed to trace the identity of the accused. The police recovered from them three sandalwood pieces that were cut from the two trees on the DFO’s camp office premises.

During the investigation, it was revealed that S. Selvakumar of Kempanayackenpatti near Sathyamangalam had been buying sandalwood from the accused, and a search is on for him.

The special team will also investigate whether the accused were involved in previous instances of sandalwood tree felling in Coimbatore.

