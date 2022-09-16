Three arrested for felling 15 sandalwood trees near Coimbatore

Staff Reporter COIMBATORE
September 16, 2022 18:18 IST

The Forest Department has arrested three persons who felled 15 sandalwood trees and attempted to smuggle the logs after cutting them into pieces at Moripallam near Ansur on Thursday.

The arrested were identified as R. Kalimuthu (42) and S. Anandhakumar of Ansur and R. Sanjith (21) of Sorandi – all places near Karamadai. A total of nine kg sapwood (outer layer) of sandalwood were seized from them.

According to the officials, the Department received specific information that a group of men were smuggling sandalwood trees near Moripallam within the limits of Guntur beat of Karamadai forest range.

A team rushed to the place and found that the group had felled 15 sandalwood trees of about 10 to 15 cm diameter. Kalimuthu, Sanjith and Anandhakumar were arrested with pieces of sandalwood.

District Forest Officer T.K. Ashok Kumar said the felled trees were young and their heartwood was not formed.

The three men were produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody.

The Department is on the lookout for K. Murugesan (35) of Guntur, who is suspected to be the main accused. 

