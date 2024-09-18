ADVERTISEMENT

Three arrested for embezzlement

Published - September 18, 2024 10:41 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

The District crime branch arrested two persons including an Assistant Education Officer of Thirupathur in a case involving fraud and forgery here on Wednesday. The case pertained to a private school in Kadathur, where false advertisements promising shareholdership in the school for the public on payment of ₹25 lakh was made and money to the tune of ₹25 crore was collected. The district crime branch investigating the case arrested three persons - Selvam, his wife Chitra and Sampath in the case. According to the police, Chitra was also an education department Assistant Education Officer in Thirupathur district.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US