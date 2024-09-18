GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three arrested for embezzlement

Published - September 18, 2024 10:41 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

The District crime branch arrested two persons including an Assistant Education Officer of Thirupathur in a case involving fraud and forgery here on Wednesday. The case pertained to a private school in Kadathur, where false advertisements promising shareholdership in the school for the public on payment of ₹25 lakh was made and money to the tune of ₹25 crore was collected. The district crime branch investigating the case arrested three persons - Selvam, his wife Chitra and Sampath in the case. According to the police, Chitra was also an education department Assistant Education Officer in Thirupathur district.

