Three arrested for embezzlement

The District crime branch arrested two persons including an Assistant Education Officer of Thirupathur in a case involving fraud and forgery here on Wednesday. The case pertained to a private school in Kadathur, where false advertisements promising shareholdership in the school for the public on payment of ₹25 lakh was made and money to the tune of ₹25 crore was collected. The district crime branch investigating the case arrested three persons - Selvam, his wife Chitra and Sampath in the case. According to the police, Chitra was also an education department Assistant Education Officer in Thirupathur district.