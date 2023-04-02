Three arrested for duping 63 persons of ₹96 lakh in Tiruppur

April 02, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Tiruppur police on Sunday arrested three persons, including a building contractor, for allegedly duping 63 people of ₹96 lakh by promising allotment in Rajiv Gandhi Rehabilitation Package layouts in the district.

The police said that Kanagaraj (44) from Avinashi Nagar in Poyampalayam in the district made people believe that he was assigned flats in Nerupperichal, Thirumuruganpoondi and Kanakkampalayam layouts. With the help of his agents Murugan (27) from Kanakkampalayam and Palaniswami (60) of Avinashi, he collected ₹ 96 lakh as commission from 63 people and issued fake allotment orders. When people realised that they were cheated, the three went into hiding. Based on a complaint lodged by the victims with the Tiruppur City Police Crime Branch, a special team traced the three and arrested them on Sunday. Further inquiry is on.