Three arrested for drug peddling in Coimbatore

May 18, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Coimbatore Rural Police have arrested three persons, including two college students, after drugs worth ₹1.80 lakh were seized from them.

The seizure of 60 grams of Methamphetamine drug was made near Plaque Mariamman Temple, Neelambur.

The arrested have been identified as B. Varun (26) of Kannur, D. Nandakrishnan (21) of Kannur, studying second year BBA CA and M. Mohammed Arshath studying IInd year B.Sc Compter Technology at a college in Nava India. The arrested have been sent for judicial remand.

