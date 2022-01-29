Three arrested for cheating couple with fake ‘gold block’

The Kinathukadavu police on Thursday arrested three men on charges of cheating a couple of ₹5 lakh, which they accepted in exchange of a block of brass metal that they believed to be gold a recently.

In a statement, the police said that a man, claiming to be a daily wage labourer, contacted Sheik Alauddin, a lathe owner who is also involved in real estate, earlier in January that he had found a gold block weighing two kg while digging the earth that was worth ₹15 lakh and that he would sell it to him for a price of ₹10 lakh. Following this, Mr. Alauddin and his wife Neshila met the man and two others at Kinathukadavu bus terminus on the night of January 20 and handed over ₹5 lakh in exchange of the block assuring that they would pay the remaining amount later. The three men accepted the cash and left the spot, the police said.

However, the couple subsequently found out that the block was made of brass and lodged a complaint at the Kinathukadavu police station. A special team led by Kinathukadavu Inspector P.R. Senthilkumar nabbed three persons namely Nizam alias Chinnabava (44), Hussain Ali (34), and Krishnamurthy (53) on Aliyar Road as they allegedly attempted to escape to Kerala with the cash on Thursday evening, according to the statement.

Investigations revealed that Nizam and Ali were involved in real estate business and met with losses, following which they allegedly conspired to cheat a person with a gold-lookalike metal by claiming it as a gold bar.

Following this, Ali provided the contact number of his relative Mr. Alauddin to Krishnamurthy to make the call. Nizam purchased the brass block in Kerala, the police said. The cash was retrieved from the three accused and they were remanded in judicial custody.