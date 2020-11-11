Three arrested for burglary

Tiruppur

11 November 2020 23:46 IST

The City Police on Monday arrested three men, including a lawyer, in Karur district for their alleged involvement in a burglary in Tiruppur.

The police said on Wednesday that a five-member gang broke into a house at M.S. Nagar early morning on November 1 and decamped with gold jewellery weighing 87 sovereigns and ₹12 lakh cash. The Tiruppur North police registered a case and formed a special team who were on the lookout for the accused.

Based on a tip-off, the special team visited Pettavaithalai, near Kulithalai, in Karur district and arrested three men, who were allegedly part of the gang. They were identified as S. Manojkumar (31), D. Annamalai (30) and T. Manikandan (30). Among the accused, Manojkumar was a lawyer based in Tiruchi, according to the police.

The police recovered 53 sovereigns of jewellery and ₹3.03 lakh cash the accused. They were booked under Sections 454 (Lurking house-trespass or house-breaking) and 380 (Theft in dwelling house, etc.) of the Indian Penal Code and were remanded in judicial custody. Efforts to nab the remaining two accused are under way, the police said.