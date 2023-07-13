ADVERTISEMENT

Three arrested for beating special child in Salem

July 13, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The Salem City Police arrested three persons for beating a special child.

The mother of an eight-year-old special child, residing at Thalavaipatty, used to drop the child at a rehabilitation centre in Alagapuram, and take him back after work. On July 5, the child’s mother found bruises on her son’s hand and legs. As her child could not tell the reason, she went to the rehabilitation centre and asked the centre owner. The centre owner verified the CCTV footage and found that three staff members had beaten the child.

Following this, on July 10, the child’s mother lodged a complaint with the Alagapuram police regarding the incident. The police verified the CCTV footage and registered a case under Sections 75, 82, and 85 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, read with Sections 324 and 506 (ii) of the IPC, against the three persons. The police arrested M. Balaji (28) of Nangavalli, J. Anthony Sagaya Esther (28) of Dadagapatti and K. Thirupathi (29) of Alagapuram, and remanded them in prison.

