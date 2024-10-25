GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three arrested for attempt to siphon off ₹5 lakh

Published - October 25, 2024 09:28 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

An employee of a firm engaged by banks to load cash into ATMs, and two private security men were arrested for attempting to siphon off ₹5 lakh.

Only ₹10 lakh was found in a cash bag containing ₹15 lakh which Samuel (25) of Bharathi Nagar was supposed to return to the firm at Ramanathapuram in the city, after completion of a cash-loading task in Tiruppur district.

Based on a complaint lodged by Assistant Manager of the private firm Pradeep (36), the police arrested Samuel and the two security men, Ramesh (33) of Irugur, and Kirittan (65) of Ganapathy Pudur. They were remanded in judicial custody.

Man held for attempting to rob house owner

Pandiarajan (26), a mechanic residing at Thillai Nagar in Rathinapuri limit, was arrested for reportedly attempting to snatch seven sovereigns of jewellery from house owner Lakshmi (58). The jurisdictional police had him remanded in judicial custody.

Valuables stolen from house

Six grams of gold and ₹10,000 in cash were found stolen from the house of a private bank manager at Gurusami Nagar in Vadavalli limits. According to the complainant Navinkumar, the front door of the house was found broken open. The Vadavalli police have registered a case.

October 25, 2024

