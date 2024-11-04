GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three arrested for attacking policeman in Salem

As they were moving their car, it nearly hit the policeman, triggering a verbal altercation between the SSI and the trio in the car 

Published - November 04, 2024 04:25 pm IST - SALEM

The Hindu Bureau

Three people were arrested for attacking a special sub-inspector (SSI) in Salem on Sunday (November 3, 2024) evening.

On Sunday evening, thousands of passengers thronged the Salem New Bus Stand to catch buses after the Deepavali holidays. Taking the heavy rush into account, over 50 police personnel were deployed to clear the traffic congestion in and around the bus stand.

Saravanavelan, an SSI attached to the Pallapatti police station, was one of the personnel stationed at the out gate of the bus stand. While on duty, he saw three people — two men and a woman — trying to park their car near the out gate and asked them to move the vehicle.

As they were moving the car, it nearly hit the policeman, triggering a verbal altercation between the SSI and the trio in the car.

They allegedly attacked the SSI, and the woman hit the SSI with her footwear, the SSI’s complaint said.

Other police personnel quickly stopped the trio, who were identified as K. Karthik, 43, his sister R. Kamaleswari, 35, both residents of Andipatti near Suramangalam, and the driver of the car M. Harikrishnan, 28, a resident of Thathaiyampatti near Kamalapuram.

The police registered a case against the trio under Sections 296 (b), 115 (2), 126 (2), 221, 133, and 351 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Published - November 04, 2024 04:25 pm IST

