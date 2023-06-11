Three arrested for assaulting security guard of CMCH

June 11, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Race Course police have arrested three persons on charges of assaulting a 59-year-old man, who was working as the security guard of the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH).

The arrested have been identified as S. Mahamaheswaran (27), K. Sugumar (29) and K. Balamurugan, all hailing from Sivaganga district.

According to the police, the three men negligently rode a two-wheeler which skidded and fell in front of the main gate of the CMCH at 1.10 a.m. on Saturday.

N. Sudalaikutty, who works as security guard at the CMCH as an employee of a security services agency, questioned them for the rash riding. The trio abused Mr. Sudalaikutty with swear words and assaulted him with a helmet. He was admitted to the hospital for treatment, the police said.

The Race Course police, based on a complaint from Mr. Sudalaikutty, arrested the three men. They were produced before a court and were sent to judicial remand.