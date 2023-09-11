HamberMenu
Three arrested for assaulting man near Coimbatore

September 11, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The police arrested three persons from Kuniyamuthur in Coimbatore on the charge of assaulting a man on Sunday.

Venkat Prasath (21) of Kantha Nagar, Ajai Kumar (21) of Kavith Nagar and Dinesh Kumar (23) of Thiru Nagar Colony, all places at Kuniyamuthur, were arrested based on a complaint lodged by Ashik Ali (26) of Kurinji Nagar. The police were on the lookout for two others.

According to the police, the five men found Mr. Ali at Ganga Nagar near Kuniyamuthur around 8.30 p.m. on Sunday. Mr. Ali was reportedly waiting at the place to hand over a house key to his friend.

The accused questioned Mr. Ali why he was standing at the place at night and picked up a quarrel. They roughed up Mr. Ali and assaulted him with a log, besides threatening him of finishing him. Mr. Ali was admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. Venkat Prasath, Ajai Kumar and Dinesh Kumar were arrested late on Sunday. They were remanded in judicial custody. A police officer said that the investigating team was on the look out for two men, Venkatesh and Dinesh.

