Three men arrested for assaulting a police official in Salem

Published - June 13, 2024 03:16 pm IST - SALEM

The Hindu Bureau

Three men were arrested for assaulting a special sub-inspector in Salem on Wednesday, June 12, 2024.

Selvaraj (57) is a special sub-inspector at Malliyakarai police station near Attur. On Tuesday midnight, he went to a petrol bunk in his bike near the police station. At that time, three men were smoking at the bunk and the bunk workers asked them to move away from the bunk. The three people engaged in a verbal duel with the workers. Noticing this, Mr. Selvaraj asked the trio to move away from the bunk. Suddenly, the trio attacked the SSI. In the attack, the SSI sustained injuries and was admitted to Attur Government Hospital.

The bunk workers and the public caught the trio and handed them over to the police. The trio was identified as R. Prabu (29) and M. Sivasankar (24) residents of Nachinampatti near Kadayampatti and P. Jayakannan (29), a resident of Deevattipatti. The Malliyakarai police registered a case under Sections 294 (b), 232, 324, 332, 353, and 506 (ii) of the IPC and arrested the trio and remanded them in prison on Wednesday.

