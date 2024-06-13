GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Three men arrested for assaulting a police official in Salem

Published - June 13, 2024 03:16 pm IST - SALEM

The Hindu Bureau

Three men were arrested for assaulting a special sub-inspector in Salem on Wednesday, June 12, 2024.

Selvaraj (57) is a special sub-inspector at Malliyakarai police station near Attur. On Tuesday midnight, he went to a petrol bunk in his bike near the police station. At that time, three men were smoking at the bunk and the bunk workers asked them to move away from the bunk. The three people engaged in a verbal duel with the workers. Noticing this, Mr. Selvaraj asked the trio to move away from the bunk. Suddenly, the trio attacked the SSI. In the attack, the SSI sustained injuries and was admitted to Attur Government Hospital.

The bunk workers and the public caught the trio and handed them over to the police. The trio was identified as R. Prabu (29) and M. Sivasankar (24) residents of Nachinampatti near Kadayampatti and P. Jayakannan (29), a resident of Deevattipatti. The Malliyakarai police registered a case under Sections 294 (b), 232, 324, 332, 353, and 506 (ii) of the IPC and arrested the trio and remanded them in prison on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.