The police have arrested three persons on charges of robbing a Coimbatore-based auditor of ₹10 lakh at knifepoint after abducting him.

D. Vishnu, 38, of Cheran Nagar near G.N. Mills, M. Ashwin, 29, of Kavundampalayam and J. Ginson, 37, of Puliyakulam in Coimbatore were arrested by the Saibaba Colony police, based on a complaint lodged by the 48-year-old auditor from K.K. Pudur at Saibaba Colony.

The police said that the complainant had posted on a social media platform that he was in search of a property in a hill area to start a hotel.

A woman contacted the man over phone after seeing the post and introduced herself as Brindha from Theni district. The woman told him that a property was available in Theni and asked him to pay ₹10 lakh to fix the deal. She asked the man to hand over the money to her associates, who would come to Coimbatore, said the police.

On Wednesday, the woman told him that his associates had reached Coimbatore and asked him to travel along with them to Theni in their car. As the car left for Theni and reached a deserted place in the city around 6 p.m., the trio threatened the complainant at knifepoint and robbed him of ₹10 lakh. They escaped with the money after pushing him out of the car, the police said.

The Saibaba Colony police registered a case against the four persons and arrested the three men on Thursday. The police seized ₹ 2.99 lakh, 4.25 sovereigns of jewellery, a knife, three mobile phones and their car from them.

The police said that Ashwin was into catering business, Vishnu was doing real estate business and Ginson had left his job in the Indian Army. A special team headed by Inspector J. Saravanan is on the lookout for the woman, who acted as the mastermind.