Three arrested, FIR registered against 17 for ‘disrupting’ gram sabha meet

more-in

Singarapettai police arrested three persons and registered cases under various sections on 17 persons, including four women, from Elavampadi villlage at Athipadi panchayat in Uthangarai on Tuesday.

They were arrested for reportedly disrupting the proceedings of the gram sabha meet held on October 2. An FIR was registered based on a complaint lodged by the BDO (Village Panchayat) D.Vediappan.

According to the BDO’s complaint, the accused had also allegedly issued murder threat, and prevented the officials from performing their duties.

However, the videos of the meeting lend credence to the allegation that the complaint was foisted by the district administration.

The video of the gram sabha meeting on October 2 shows that the officials were being questioned about the ledger with signatures of 60 persons attesting to the smooth conduct of gram sabha meeting held on August 15.

But, the August 15 meeting at Athipady was adjourned amid chaos, when the BDO refused to pass resolution against the Salem-Chennai corridor project.

In the video, one of the officials admits that the meeting was adjourned on the instructions of the then Collector. “The Collector asked us to adjourn the meeting and come back.” However, when asked about how then the ledger had signatures of over 60 persons when they were told that the meeting was adjourned for want of quorum, the same official was seen stating that the signatures were taken later on the instructions of the Collector.

In the complaint, BDO had alleged that the public had demanded ‘immediate implementation of the road work on October 2 itself and if not the officials will be “finished off”.

However, the same video recording of the meeting shows an official claiming that the road does not exist and does not fall in the revenue village. A few women, who had raised questions on the use of machine works under MNREGS, were also named accused.

Arul Arumugam, a farmer from Athipady, “this wasn’t just about those who protest against the project, but also against anyone questioning the officials legitimately as well. These people were only flagging issues of road and MNREGS works, which are to be discussed in the gram sabha.

According to the FIR, cases have been registered against 17 persons, including four women, under sections 147, 341, 353, 506(I) IPC. The arrested men were released on bail later.