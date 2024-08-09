Three persons were arrested on Thursday, August 9, 2024 on the charge of selling tiger and leopard claws at Sathyamangalam in Erode.

Based on a tip-off, officials from the Sathyamangalam Forest Range patrolled a bus stop on Coimbatore Road and came across four people allegedly selling claws and canine teeth of tigers and leopards.

One person escaped while the others were apprehended. Fourteen claws, two canine teeth, and two vehicles were seized from them.

The arrested persons have been identified as Duraisamy, 34, of Malliamman Durgham village in Kadambur Hills; Vijayakumar, 26, of Kannamoochi village in Salem district; and Tamilarasan, 36, of Kolathur Periyar Nagar in Salem district. The suspect who has escaped has been identified as Velumani of Periyasalatti in Kadambur Hills.

The trio was produced before a local court and subsequently sent to judicial custody. Officials said an inquiry was underway to ascertain where they obtained the claws and teeth from.

