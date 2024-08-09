ADVERTISEMENT

Three arrested during bid to sell tiger, leopard claws in Erode

Updated - August 09, 2024 04:25 pm IST

Published - August 09, 2024 04:21 pm IST - ERODE

Fourteen claws, two canine teeth, and two vehicles were seized from the arrested persons

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of a tiger used for representational purposes only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Three persons were arrested on Thursday, August 9, 2024 on the charge of selling tiger and leopard claws at Sathyamangalam in Erode.

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on a tip-off, officials from the Sathyamangalam Forest Range patrolled a bus stop on Coimbatore Road and came across four people allegedly selling claws and canine teeth of tigers and leopards.

One person escaped while the others were apprehended. Fourteen claws, two canine teeth, and two vehicles were seized from them.

The arrested persons have been identified as Duraisamy, 34, of Malliamman Durgham village in Kadambur Hills; Vijayakumar, 26, of Kannamoochi village in Salem district; and Tamilarasan, 36, of Kolathur Periyar Nagar in Salem district. The suspect who has escaped has been identified as Velumani of Periyasalatti in Kadambur Hills.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The trio was produced before a local court and subsequently sent to judicial custody. Officials said an inquiry was underway to ascertain where they obtained the claws and teeth from.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US