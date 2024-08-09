GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three arrested during bid to sell tiger, leopard claws in Erode

Fourteen claws, two canine teeth, and two vehicles were seized from the arrested persons

Updated - August 09, 2024 04:25 pm IST

Published - August 09, 2024 04:21 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of a tiger used for representational purposes only.

A file photo of a tiger used for representational purposes only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Three persons were arrested on Thursday, August 9, 2024 on the charge of selling tiger and leopard claws at Sathyamangalam in Erode.

Based on a tip-off, officials from the Sathyamangalam Forest Range patrolled a bus stop on Coimbatore Road and came across four people allegedly selling claws and canine teeth of tigers and leopards.

One person escaped while the others were apprehended. Fourteen claws, two canine teeth, and two vehicles were seized from them.

The arrested persons have been identified as Duraisamy, 34, of Malliamman Durgham village in Kadambur Hills; Vijayakumar, 26, of Kannamoochi village in Salem district; and Tamilarasan, 36, of Kolathur Periyar Nagar in Salem district. The suspect who has escaped has been identified as Velumani of Periyasalatti in Kadambur Hills.

The trio was produced before a local court and subsequently sent to judicial custody. Officials said an inquiry was underway to ascertain where they obtained the claws and teeth from.

Related Topics

Erode / nature and wildlife / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.