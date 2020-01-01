Three arrested, 51 kg ganja seized in Tiruppur

Three persons were arrested for possessing 51 kg ganja worth ₹ 20 lakh in Tiruppur city on Monday.
At a press meet, Deputy Commissioner of Police V. Badri Narayanan said that a special team led by Tiruppur North Inspector V. Ganesan intercepted a two-wheeler on Uthukuli Road and found two bags of ganja with the riders. Police arrested Maayi (31), Tamilselvi (43), and Rosalin(22) and remanded them in judicial custody at Coimbatore Central Prison. Mr. Narayanan said that 26 cases were registered and 49 people were arrested for illegal possession of ganja in Tiruppur city during November and December 2019.
Man charred to death
A man was charred to death in his sleep in Peelamedu on Sunday. Police said that T. Sagadevan (30), a construction worker, was sleeping in a hut that caught fire on Sunday night. People nearby doused the fire.
Peelamedu police have registered a case.
