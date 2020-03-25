Three Amma canteens function during night

Three Amma canteens have started functioning during night hours on trial basis from Wednesday.

There are 10 Amma canteens run by the Corporation that function in the morning and afternoon providing breakfast and variety rice respectively to people. Since hotels and eateries were closed for 21 days, daily wagers, other workers and arm seekers were in need of food and the Corporation has decided to run three canteens during night hours from Wednesday.

Canteens located at Kollampalayam, District Headquarters and Hospital premises and Gandhiji Road functioned on Wednesday evening where tiffin items were supplied. Since these canteens are located at busy areas where more people consume food regularly, the civic body has decided to operate these canteens.

Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan said the government had sanctioned ₹ 2 lakh for each canteen and based on the response from the public, a decision on running other canteens would be taken.

He said a few NGOs had started distributing food packets to people from Tuesday and added that 120 people benefited on the first day.