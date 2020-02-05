Three ambulances inducted in hill areas

With connectivity to hospitals remaining a issue for people in hills, three 108 ambulances were inducted into service in Talavadi and Bargur hills here on Wednesday.

Minister for School Education, Youth Welfare and Sports Development K.A. Sengottaiyan flagged off the vehicles in the presence of Collector C. Kathiravan, and Deputy Director of Health Services S. Soundammal.

Currently, there are 29 ambulances in the district to transport accident victims, pregnant women and other patients to the nearby government hospitals. Since many patients are referred to the government hospital in the plains, non-availability of ambulances is a major concern for the people here. When an ambulance carries patients to the plains, non-availability of ambulance during emergencies inconvenience patients.

Ms. Soundammal told The Hindu that an ambulance could be inducted into western hill areas while the other could be used in eastern side. The third will be used in Talavadi hills.