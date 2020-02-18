Coimbatore

Three activists arrested

Three activists of Makkal Adhikagaram were arrested for planning an anti-CAA conference allegedly by “extorting money” in Dharmapuri.

Gopinath (35), Siva (36) and Anbu (24) were arrested on a complaint from Mani, an auto driver, who alleged that the accused threatened him to part with money to arrange for a conference against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Rathinakumar, Inspector of town police station, said the accused were arrested on the charges of “extortion”. He said that the police recovered ₹200 from them.

According to the FIR, Mani had claimed that the accused had threatened him to pay up for the anti-CAA protests or get roughed up and that his auto would not be allowed to ply. The FIR has been filed under Section 384 of IPC and the accused were remanded in Salem Central Prison.

