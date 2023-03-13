HamberMenu
Three accused in daylight murder near Coimbatore court detained under Goondas Act

March 13, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons, who were arrested by the police in connection with the murder of a youth near the Combined Court Complex at Gopalapuram here on February 13, have been detained under provisions of the Goondas Act.

The detainees are P.M. Suriya (23) of Sampath Street at Rathinapuri, T. Karthik Pandiyan (23) of Pongiammal Street at Sivananda Colony, and J. Daniel (23) of Sastri Nagar at Gandhipuram.

The three youth were among the 13 persons arrested by the police for the murder of G. Gokul (25) of Lakshmi Garden at Kondayampalayam on a busy lane near the court complex. Gokul, also an accused in another murder case, was hacked to death as people watched.

The police said all the 13 accused were serving judicial remand in the Coimbatore Central Prison. Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan invoked provisions of the Goondas Act against Suriya, Pandiyan and Daniel on March 10. The police served the detention orders on the accused in the prison.

