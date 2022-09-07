Thousands witness kumbabishekam of Sugavaneswarar temple in Salem

ADVERTISEMENT

Thousands of devotees witnessed the kumbabishekam of the Sugavaneswarar Swamy Temple in Salem on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekar Babu inspecting the development works at Kottai Alagirinathar Temple in Salem on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: DIPR

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT