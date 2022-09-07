Thousands witness kumbabishekam of Sugavaneswarar temple in Salem

Thousands of devotees witnessed the kumbabishekam of the Sugavaneswarar Swamy Temple in Salem on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekar Babu inspecting the development works at Kottai Alagirinathar Temple in Salem on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: DIPR

Thousands of devotees witnessed the kumbabishekam of the Sugavaneswarar Swamy Temple here on Wednesday.

The kumbabishekam of the 500 years old temple was performed between 10.50 a.m. and 11.50 a.m. Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) P.K. Sekar Babu along with officials was present on the occasion.

Later, the Minister inspected the development works being carried out at Kottai Alagirinathar Thirukovil and Kottai Mariamman Thirukovil. He asked officials to expedite the works.

R. Kannan, Additional Commissioner, HR and CE, District Collector S. Karmegam, Corporation Mayor A. Ramachandran, Corporation Commissioner T. Christuraj, MP S.R. Parthiban, MLA R. Arul and other officials were present.