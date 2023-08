August 16, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST

Thousands of devotees thronged Perur Padithurai (ghat), near Noyyal, and in Nandhavanam in Mettupalayam on the occasion of Aadi Amavasai on Wednesday and performed rituals for their ancestors.

Due to a lack of water in the Noyyal, temporary water pipes were installed by the Perur municipality.

Barricades were placed at various spots by the police to control the crowd.