Thousands throng Bhavani Kooduthurai on Aadi Amavasya

Devotees take holy dip at River Cauvery by paying obeisance to their forefathers.

Devotees taking a holy dip at Bhavani Kooduthurai on the ocassion of ‘Aadi Amavasya’ in Erode district of in Tamil Nadu on Thursday, July 28, 2022. | Photo Credit: M. Govarthan

Thousands of devotees from various parts of the State took a holy dip at Bhavani Kooduthurai and paid obeisance to their forefathers on the occasion of Aadi Amavasya, one of the auspicious new moon days, here on Thursday.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, mass gatherings were not allowed at temples in the last three years. Devotees from various parts of the district and from other districts gathered in large numbers at Kooduthurai and took a holy dip at Cauvery river. Barricades were erected in the river and devotees were allowed to take bath only within the barricades. They also performed rituals for their ancestors.

Likewise, hundreds of devotees from various places assembled at Kodumudi Sangameswarar temple and took holy bath at the river and offered special prayers on the occasion. Temple authorities made arrangements to ensure no untoward incidents take place. Through the public address system and display boards, devotees were asked to wear masks without fail.