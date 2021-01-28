Thousands take part in Thai Poosam car festival

28 January 2021 23:05 IST

Thousands of devotees witnessed Thai Poosam car procession at Arulmigu Subramanya Swamy Temple at Chennimalai here on Thursday.

Initially the procession was cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic and based on the request of the devotees, the district administration gave permission for conducting the procession.

On Wednesday night, Thirukalyanam was performed for Lord Murugan with Goddesses Sri Valli and Sri Deivanai at Arulmigu Kailasanathar Thirukovil.

At 6 a.m. on Thursday, idols were mounted on the car decorated with flowers and festoons and devotees pulled the temple car and stopped it at South Raja Street. At 5 p.m., the car was again pulled and stopped at North Raja Street Junction.

Officials of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Trust (HR and CE) said that on February 1, maha darsanam will take place at 7 p.m. during which Lord Nataraja and Subramanya Swamy will be taken out in procession through four Raja Streets.

A large number of devotees from different parts of the district and from nearby districts participated in the car festival.