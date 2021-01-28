Thousands take part in Thai Poosam car festival

ERODE
Thousands of devotees witnessed Thai Poosam car procession at Arulmigu Subramanya Swamy Temple at Chennimalai here on Thursday.
Initially the procession was cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic and based on the request of the devotees, the district administration gave permission for conducting the procession.
On Wednesday night, Thirukalyanam was performed for Lord Murugan with Goddesses Sri Valli and Sri Deivanai at Arulmigu Kailasanathar Thirukovil.
At 6 a.m. on Thursday, idols were mounted on the car decorated with flowers and festoons and devotees pulled the temple car and stopped it at South Raja Street. At 5 p.m., the car was again pulled and stopped at North Raja Street Junction.
Officials of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Trust (HR and CE) said that on February 1, maha darsanam will take place at 7 p.m. during which Lord Nataraja and Subramanya Swamy will be taken out in procession through four Raja Streets.
A large number of devotees from different parts of the district and from nearby districts participated in the car festival.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath