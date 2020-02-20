Thousands take part in anti-CAA rally

Thousands of people took part in a long march organised by various Islamic organisations and Muslim-centric parties opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), the National Population register (NPR) and the National Registry of Citizens (NRC) here on Wednesday.

Organisers of the march said that they wanted Tamil Nadu Government to pass a resolution against CAA in the Assembly.

Raja Hussain, one of the coordinators of the march, said that the organisations and parties that took part in march will continue agitation until CAA is revoked.

Abdul Rahim, president of Jamathul Ulama Sabai in Coimbatore, said that former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa always ensured to protect minorities in the State but the present Chief Minister was supporting the BJP-led Centre which brought in an amendment in a law that questions the citizenship of Muslims and Sri Lankan refugees.

The police had to close State Bank Road from 10 a.m. to 1.15 p.m. as protesters occupied the stretch between Collectorate junction to Lanka Corner. They were blocked around 50 metres away the from the Collectorate. Traffic movement to Coimbatore railway station was completely halted as the protesters occupied the road.

The protesters, including women and children held national flag and placards saying ‘No to CAA, NPR and NRC’. Apart from the police strength of nearly 2,000, around 300 members of the Rapid Action Force were also deployed to take care of the law and order situation.

The police kept water cannons and tear gas shell guns standby to deal with the protesters, if required. The police also used drone to get aerial surveillance of the march.

With State Bank Road completely closed for more than three hours, parts of Coimbatore city including Goods Shed Road, Town Hall, Ukkadam, Variety Hall Road, Raja Street and Oppanakara Street with cascading effects on some parts of Avinashi Road, Tiruchi Road and Brookebond Road.