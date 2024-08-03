Thousands offer prayers at River Cauvery; floral tributes paid to freedom fighter Dheeran Chinnamalai

Thousands of people offered prayers in the River Cauvery in various parts of the district on the eve of the Aadi Perukku festival on Saturday. Minister K.N. Nehru also paid floral tributes to freedom fighter Dheeran Chinnamalai on his death anniversary.

Aadi Perukku festival usually sees a crowd of close to one lakh devotees each year, performing ablutions at the River Cauvery and newlyweds tying the knot. This year, following heavy inflow into the Mettur Dam, the Salem District administration banned bathing in the dam and allowed people to bathe in nine designated locations, including Chettipatti, Kottaiyur, Pannavadi, Moolakadu, Cauvery Bridge to Muniappan Temple, MGR Bridge, Thippampatti, Keeraikaranur, and Koonandiyur, with tight restrictions. As a result, the number of people visiting the Cauvery River significantly decreased on Saturday. People offered prayers at Muniappan Kovil near the dam and offered goats and chickens. Over 200 police personnel were engaged in protection duty in these areas, and firefighters were also on standby with boats in the river.

In addition, on Saturday, the death anniversary of freedom fighter Dheeran Chinnamalai was observed. At Sankagiri Fort, where Chinnamalai was hanged, Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru paid floral tributes to the freedom fighter’s portrait. District Collector R. Brindha Devi, MPs V.S. Matheswaran and T.M. Selvaganapathi, and officials from various departments also paid floral tributes.

Similarly, AIADMK general secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami paid floral tributes to the freedom fighter at Sankagiri along with former Ministers Thangamani and Saroja, MP Chandrasekar, and MLAs Sundararajan, Rajamuthu, Mani, Balasubramaniam, Chitra, Jeyasankar, and Nallathambi.

Later, Mr. Palaniswami inspected the flood-inundated areas at Komarapalayam and Pallipalayam in Namakkal district and distributed food and clothes to the people sheltered at special camps.