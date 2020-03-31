Those returned from Delhi quarantined: Collector

District Collector K. Megraj said that a few persons who has returned from Delhi in the district has been quarantined and their health condition is being monitored.

Mr. Megraj, along with Superintendent of Police Ara.Arularasu, visited Namakkal Kottai and nearby areas and advised public to stay indoors.

Mr. Megraj said, “a few persons in the district have returned from Delhi and they have been quarantined at hospitals here. They were in home quarantine earlier and they have been moved to hospitals now for better care. Their family members have also been instructed accordingly.”

He also advised public to not to venture out unnecessarily. “Public need to venture out of their houses only to buy essentials. Home delivery has also been arranged for this purpose and numbers have been provided, public can also contact district control room no. 1077. Public should understand the seriousness of the situation and stay indoors”, he said.

Somasundaram, Deputy Director, Health Services, said that 24 persons from Namakkal had attended Tablighi Jamaat conference at Nizamudddin in Delhi and they have been quarantined. He added that their samples have been collected and sent for tests. Currently, there are 659 persons under home quarantine in the district, he said.

In Salem, District Collector S.A. Raman said that 27 persons who attended the Nizamuddin event have been quarantined and their health is being monitored. He said that a college hostel have been taken up in each taluks for isolation purposes.