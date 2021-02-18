Those opposed to Ram temple also keen to help, says Bhagwat

The fund collection drive for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya has met with “overwhelming response”, with those politically opposed to the cause also “keen” to help, said Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat in Coimbatore on Wednesday.

He released a book titled ‘Intha Mannil Vilaintha Magathana Sinthanai’ authored by former Meghalaya Governor V. Shanmuganathan at an event here.

“Even those who – due to political reasons – opposed, they are also very keen to help,” he said during his address.

Mr. Bhagwat arrived in Coimbatore on Wednesday afternoon as part of a three-day visit.