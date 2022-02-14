Those attempting to instigate riots will be chased out: EPS

‘DMK conspiring to convert Coimbatore into land of riots’

AIADMK co-coordinator and former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday accused the DMK of “conspiring to convert” Coimbatore district into a “land of riots”, adding that the AIADMK MLAs “will not remain mute spectators”.

He was campaigning for the AIADMK candidates contesting the urban local body elections, at a meeting held at the CODISSIA Trade Fair Complex grounds in Coimbatore. “If any riots are instigated [in Coimbatore] for political gain, [the AIADMK MLAs] will chase the rioters away from this district,” he said, and alleged that law and order had ‘collapsed’ under the DMK government.

Referring to the detention of 10 AIADMK members, including party spokesperson Kalyanasundaram, by the Coimbatore City Police on Sunday, Mr. Palaniswami accused the police of filing a case against those who reported the alleged distribution of gifts by the DMK. He further accused the DMK of “using shortcuts to win” the election.

Alleging that the ruling party had failed to fulfil several of its poll promises, such as providing ₹1,000 a month to homemakers and reducing fuel prices, the former Chief Minister accused the DMK of backtracking on its promise of waiving jewellery loans obtained from cooperative societies, as over 35 lakh applications under the scheme had been rejected by the State government. Mr. Palaniswami asserted that the AIADMK was ready to have a debate with Chief Minister M.K. Stalin over the issue of the introduction of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), as the examination, he claimed, was introduced in December 2010, when the DMK’s S. Gandhiselvan was the Union Minister of State for Health.

Later, addressing party cadre in Tiruppur, Mr. Palaniswami accused the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission of not conducting the local body elections in a fair and democratic manner. Noting that the difference in vote share between the DMK and the AIADMK in the 2021 Assembly election was only around 3%, he said the AIADMK’s “reputation among the public has not declined”, but the party “was a bit careless”, which led to its defeat. Mr. Palaniswami exhorted the AIADMK cadre “to utilise the discontentment” among the voters with the DMK government for the urban local bodies elections.